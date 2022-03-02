Volkswagen Virtus teased ahead of official launch in India

German automaker, Volkswagen has teased the upcoming Virtus mid-size sedan ahead of its official launch in India on 8 March. The vehicle will be based on the MQB AO IN platform. The company claims that the name ‘Virtus’ is a combination of the words ‘Virtuoso’ and ‘Virtues’, which signifies finesse, energy, brilliance, and excellence.

Based on what can be seen, Virtus is likely to offer projector LED headlamps with integrated DRLs and split LED taillights. Additionally, the vehicle is also expected to get chrome highlights on the front bumper and the grille, along with a shark-fin antenna, and contrasting ORVMs. The Virtus is expected to ride on a set of 16-inch alloy wheels. Furthermore, it is believed that the Virtus will also offer an electric sunroof.

As for the interior, the Virtus is expected to get premium upholstery, a fully-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, and more. Mechanically, the upcoming model is expected to be powered by 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine options in both manual and automatic transmission options.

Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price

