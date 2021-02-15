Volkswagen India launches Polo and Vento turbo editions at Rs 6.99 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 15 February 2021, 17:39 PM

The Volkswagen Vento and Polo turbo editions have been launched in India, priced at Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Available only in the Comfortline trim, the special edition models can be booked at all authorised dealerships or on the brand’s official website.

Feature highlights of the Volkswagen Vento and Polo turbo edition include a glossy black spoiler, ORVM caps, and fender badge. Inside, the models come equipped with seat covers and the climatronic air-conditioning feature.

Volkswagen Polo turbo edition new seat covers

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Accessibility is at the core of Volkswagen and it’s our constant endeavor to offer customers the ability to experience safe and meticulously German-engineered products coupled with a fun-to-drive experience. With the Turbo edition, our aim is to offer continuous and striking enhancements on our popular product offerings, the Polo and Vento, that appeal to the discerning Indian customers.”

Volkswagen Polo turbo black ORVMs

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento turbo edition are powered by the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that produces 108bhp between 5,000-5,500rpm and 175Nm of torque between 1,750-4,000rpm. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual transmission. The turbo edition is available in all colours as offered on the regular versions of the Polo and Vento.