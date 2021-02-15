Renault India launches new Kiger at Rs 5.45 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 15 February 2021, 15:32 PM

The 2021 Renault Kiger has been introduced in India, with prices starting at Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The model is offered in six colours and four variants. Bookings for the sub-four metre SUV have begun for a token amount of Rs 11,000, while deliveries are slated to commence soon.

Design highlights of the 2021 Renault Kiger include LED headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, chunky wheel arches and body cladding, silver roof rails, LED tail lights, and an integrated spoiler.

Inside, the Renault Kiger comes equipped with features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, automatic climate control, drive modes, cruise control, fully digital instrument console, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, and an air purifier. The model receives safety features in the form of four airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert system, seat-belt reminders, and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain options on the new Renault Kiger include a 1.0-litre NA petrol motor that produces 70bhp and 96Nm of torque, as well as a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is capable of producing 97bhp and 160Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is standard, while an AMT unit and a CVT unit are offered as an option with the former and latter, respectively. Rivals to the model will include the Nissan Magnite , Kia Sonet , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Hyundai Venue , Toyota Urban Cruiser , Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV300 , and the Ford EcoSport .