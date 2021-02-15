Citroen C5 Aircross bookings to begin from 1 March 2021

Jay Shah Monday 15 February 2021, 19:57 PM

The Citroen C5 Aircross was revealed earlier this month. With the Aircross, the French car maker aims to cement its position in the mid-size SUV segment. Although, the prices will be announced only in the coming month, the bookings for the C5 Aircross will begin from 1 March 2021. We have driven it and you can read our first-drive review here.

The Aircross is offered only in two trims – Feel and Shine, and you can read the feature list for each trim here. Visually, the Aircross has an offbeat look with split LED headlamp setup and square shape theme on the exterior body. The roof rails, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and a large C-shaped chrome border around the window line add to the overall appeal of the car. The rear looks diverse with the square-shaped LED taillamps with integrated graphics and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Step inside, and there are many things one will be impressed with. The eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system at the centre, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, independent seats for the rear row occupants, ambient lighting, air purifier, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof, all add to the premium feel of the cabin.

Under the bonnet, the C5 Aircross is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine making 175bhp and 400Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power is sent only to the front wheels and should one require, there are four traction modes to choose from – standard, snow, all-terrain, and sand. When launched next month, we expect it to be priced from Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. This will make it stand against the likes of the Jeep Compass , Hyundai Tucson , and the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan.