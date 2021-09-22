Please Tell Us Your City

      Skoda Rapid ‘Matte Edition’ is likely to arrive soon

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Wednesday 22 September 2021,18:56 PM IST

      Skoda India showcased the sportier Rapid concept with a darker matt paint at the 2020 Auto Expo. Roughly two years later, the brand is now said to be preparing for the launch of the Rapid ‘Matte Edition’ in India. And the new variant of the sedan is expected to arrive here in a few weeks.

      Left Front Three Quarter

      This Matte Edition variant of the Skoda Rapid may come with the darker matt grey paint. Apart from that, it might also get flashy red inserts on the side-view mirror caps, brake calipers, boot lid spoiler, and there is even a red stripe on the door panels. In addition, it could feature 16 or 17-inch black alloy wheels.

      Dashboard

      On the inside, Skoda is claimed to offer new upholstery in this Matte Edition of the Rapid. It might also feature a darker interior. However, the design of its cabin is likely to be the same as the current model. Moreover, the Rapid Matte Edition is expected to get a flat-bottom steering wheel, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and metal pedals.

      Right Rear Three Quarter

      In this sportier version, the sedan will be equipped with the same 1.0-litre in-line three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that makes 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. It could be coupled with either a manual gearbox or an automatic transmission.

      Skoda Rapid TSI
      Skoda | Skoda Rapid TSI | Rapid TSI

      By Gajanan Kashikar09/22/2021 17:46:19

      Skoda India is likely to launch the Rapid 'Matte Edition' version in India in a few weeks. It is expected to come with a darker grey matt paint.

      By Jay Shah09/22/2021 12:44:13

      Audi e-tron GT range launched in India; prices start at Rs 1.80 crore

      By Jay Shah09/21/2021 15:58:12

      Upcoming Tata Punch interiors revealed

      By Gajanan Kashikar09/21/2021 15:50:51

      Audi will be launching the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT in India on 22 September 2022.

      By Jay Shah09/21/2021 11:24:58

      Skoda Kushaq Style Automatic variants get new features

      By Gajanan Kashikar09/21/2021 09:55:04

      Mahindra XUV700 is likely to arrive in the country next month. The modern SUV will feature ADAS and three different powertrain options.

      By Jay Shah09/20/2021 17:11:44

      MG Astor will be available in five exterior shades

