Skoda Rapid ‘Matte Edition’ is likely to arrive soon

Skoda India showcased the sportier Rapid concept with a darker matt paint at the 2020 Auto Expo. Roughly two years later, the brand is now said to be preparing for the launch of the Rapid ‘Matte Edition’ in India. And the new variant of the sedan is expected to arrive here in a few weeks.

This Matte Edition variant of the Skoda Rapid may come with the darker matt grey paint. Apart from that, it might also get flashy red inserts on the side-view mirror caps, brake calipers, boot lid spoiler, and there is even a red stripe on the door panels. In addition, it could feature 16 or 17-inch black alloy wheels.

On the inside, Skoda is claimed to offer new upholstery in this Matte Edition of the Rapid. It might also feature a darker interior. However, the design of its cabin is likely to be the same as the current model. Moreover, the Rapid Matte Edition is expected to get a flat-bottom steering wheel, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and metal pedals.

In this sportier version, the sedan will be equipped with the same 1.0-litre in-line three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that makes 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. It could be coupled with either a manual gearbox or an automatic transmission.

