            Volkswagen inaugurates 3 new showrooms in Karnataka

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Wednesday 17 May 2023,17:33 PM IST

            Volkswagen India has opened up three new showrooms in Belagavi, Davanagare, and Vijayapura across Karnataka. With this, the German automaker now has a network of 17 sales and 13 service centres in Karnataka. 

            The three new showrooms will display the brand’s complete portfolio including the Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan. To cater to the service requirement of the customers, the Belagavi showroom will have 12 service bays, while the Davanagare and Vijayapura outlets will have six and four service bays, respectively.

            Commenting on the inauguration of the three new touchpoints, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “All the three cities of Karnataka – Belagavi, Davanagere and Vijayapura are growing at a rapid pace with significant industrialisation, evolving it into a modern hub. With the expansion of our network facilities in the State, we are making our German-engineered and safe carlines more accessible to our customers. We look forward to welcoming our customers to the three new facilities and providing them with world-class experience and services.”

