            Jeep Meridian Special Edition First Look

            Ninad Ambre

            Ninad Ambre

            Thursday 18 May 2023,13:24 PM IST

            Introduction

            Jeep recently launched two special editions of the Meridian, called Meridian X and Meridian Upland. Prices for this seven-seater SUV start at Rs. 32.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the limited edition variants start at Rs. 33.41 lakh and go up to Rs. 38.47 lakh for the top-end model. Here's a quick walk-around of both models explaining the 'special' bits, or rather all that is different from the standard SUV.

            Jeep Meridian Left Rear Three Quarter

            Exterior

            Jeep Meridian ORVM Blinker

            Let's start first with the Meridian X, which features a more urban styling theme that will mostly attract buyers who want a premium-looking, seven-seater SUV. Since it is based on the Limited Plus trim, this X model gets a body-coloured fascia, including the bumpers in the front and rear. Even the fender flares and side claddings are in the same Silver Moon colour as the car’s exterior.

            Jeep Meridian Wheel

            Then, the SUV rides on 18-inch alloy wheels that get grey inside pockets that are otherwise black. Another tastefully done thing is the grey roof along with grey ORVMs, which give it some more distinctive appeal. Then, the side steps and splash guards are a standard feature on this and even the Upland Edition.

            Jeep Meridian Left Front Three Quarter

            Now, talking about the Upland Edition, it is very evident that it has been introduced to appease outdoorsy people. It screams adventure with its cosmetic enhancements and will be preferred by prospective buyers going on long road trips quite often. The display area in Jeep's showroom hinted the same to compliment the go-anywhere look of this Upland Edition.

            Jeep Meridian Closed Hood/Bonnet

            Moreover, the new Galaxy Blue colour in these pictures looks fantastic. When it comes to the upgrades, the Upland gets a big, specially designed decal on the hood, which shows a mountain. Then, there are two functional elements – one in the form of a roof carrier to carry all the additional load on an excursion, and the second one is the Jeep-branded magnetic sun blinds. In line with the special-edition theme, this one also gets exterior additions like side mouldings in black, side steps, and alloys with black pockets.

            Jeep Meridian Left Rear Three Quarter

            Interior

            Jeep Meridian Second Row Seats

            Inside both these SUVs are some additional equipment which we will come to in a bit. But otherwise, the design, layout, and comfort remain the same as the standard seven-seater Meridian. This essentially also means that both these variants are equipped with all the bells and whistles across these special editions. The seats adorned with the 'Emperador' brown leather look good and are comfortable and up the luxury quotient inside. Even the quality of materials used is upmarket and the cabin space is unchanged for a roomy feel. The front seats get electric adjustments, while the second row with a 60:40 split can be manually reclined, folded, and even tumbled. The third row with a 50:50 split can be reclined and folded flat for a huge boot space.

            Jeep Meridian Open Boot/Trunk

            The features inside both these cars are more or less the same, but the Upland Edition gets a handy boot organiser and a tyre inflator. Meanwhile, the X edition gets puddle lamps and footwell lighting. Otherwise, the Meridian X buyers can expect all features from the Limited Plus variant of the standard Meridian, while the Upland buyers will benefit from all the features of the Limited (O) trim of the SUV. The vehicle sports automatic LED projector headlamps, DRLs, cornering fog lamps, a huge sunroof, and a power lift tailgate. Other convenience features include dual-zone climate control, third-row cooling with controls, rain-sensing front wipers, a digital instrument cluster, and even wireless charging amongst many other features.

            Jeep Meridian Dashboard

            The entertainment needs are fulfilled by the brand's U-Connect 10.1-inch infotainment screen paired with nine Alpine-branded speakers. It gets Bluetooth, integrated navigation, and voice commands, and supports Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Jeep is also offering an optional rear-seat entertainment system. It is a Wi-Fi-enabled 11.6-inch touchscreen being offered at a discounted price. On the safety front, it gets a host of features like six airbags, including side and side-curtain airbags. Both these variants get electronic stability control, traction control, an electronic parking brake, hill-start assist, a 360 camera, and TPMS amongst some noteworthy equipment.

            Jeep Meridian Pedals/Foot Controls

            Engine and gearbox

            Jeep Meridian Engine Shot

            Powertrain options for both these special editions remain the same as the standard Meridian. It is powered by the familiar 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The only differentiating factor is that in the X Edition, the engine comes mated only to a nine-speed automatic transmission, whereas the Upland Edition buyers can also opt for a six-speed manual. The SUV boasts all-season tyres and FSD suspension, while the 4x4 versions get Selec-Terrain and hill descend control.

            Jeep Meridian Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

            Conclusion

            These new features with this special edition are a great way to attract new buyers and push sales for a carmaker. Plus, prospective buyers also benefit from such exclusive offerings that give them something unique to own and boast about. The Meridian X and Upland are exactly this and worth considering if you are looking for a premium seven-seater SUV.

            Jeep Meridian Rear Badge

            Pictures by Pawan Mudaliar

            Jeep Meridian
            Jeep Meridian ₹ 27.75 Lakh Onwards
            All Jeep CarsUpcoming Jeep Cars
            Jeep | Jeep Meridian | Meridian | Meridian X | Meridian Upland

