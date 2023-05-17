Tata Motors to launch 10 EVs in India by 2025

Tata Motors is continuously working on updating its passenger vehicle portfolio for the Indian market. The carmaker has now revealed its plans for the electric vehicle segment scheduled to take place in the next two years.

Tata will have a total of 10 electric vehicles on sale in India by 2025, some of which have already been launched in the market. The list of the latter includes the Tiago EV, Nexon EV (Max and Prime), and Tigor EV.

In the future, we expect Tata Motors to bring along the electric iterations of the Harrier, Safari, Curvv, Sierra, Altroz, and Punch. Test mules of the latter have already been spotted testing on Indian roads. We remain unsure about the 10th model in the brand’s EV lineup, and the Altroz EV was last seen at the Auto Expo 2020, hence this model too remains unconfirmed as to when it would arrive. We expect more details to surface in the near future. Stay tuned for updates.

Tata Tiago EV ₹ 8.69 Lakh Onwards

