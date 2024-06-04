Updated Mercedes-Benz GLC and C300 AMG Line launched in India

Mercedes-Benz India has updated two popular models in its lineup – the GLC SUV and C-Class with new features and powertrains.

The updated Mercedes-Benz GLC is now equipped with ventilated front seats and side airbags for rear passengers. With this, the prices have been revised and increased by Rs. 1.45 lakh and the GLC is now available with a starting price of Rs. 75.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in GLC 300 and GLC 220d variants.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Benz C300d has been replaced by the new C 300 AMG Line. It is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 255bhp and 400Nm of torque. Furthermore, it also gets new features such as ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, 100-watt fast charging ports, and adaptive high beam assist. The C-Class also debuts in a new Solitude Blue exterior shade.

