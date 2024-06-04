Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus get six airbags for all variants

Volkswagen India has announced that all variants of Taigun and Virtus are now offered with six airbags as standard.

Both models have recently received a full five-star G NCAP safety rating. In terms of sales, the Taigun has contributed to over 61 per cent of the total one lakh sales milestone.

The Taigun and Virtus are offered with 1.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbo petrol engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Commenting on this achievement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Today, we take great pride in announcing our portfolio of India 2.0 cars offering six airbags as standard across the line-up. With this, not only are we showcasing our commitment towards safer mobility but also reaffirming our core belief of safety being a key product pillar for Volkswagen India.

We are also delighted to have achieved the over one lakh sales milestone by Taigun and Virtus. We are grateful to our customers and will continue to offer aspirational, premium, and competitive product offerings for the market.”

