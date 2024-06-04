MG Gloster Storm Series launched in India

MG India has expanded the Storm Series range with two additions – Desertstorm and Snowstorm. These special editions join the existing Blackstorm edition and are offered in new exterior colours and different interior theme.

The Gloster Desertstorm is painted in the new Deep Golden exterior shade with contrasting black highlights on the front grille, alloy wheels, door handles, and ORVMs. It also gets red accents on the headlamps and brake callipers. The interior of the Desertstorm trim is completed in a black theme with contrasting white stitching.

Meanwhile, the Snowstorm is offered in a dual-tone Pearl White and black exterior hue. Like other special editions, the Snowstorm also gets black-coloured roof spoiler, alloys, and front grille. MG has also preferred a third, red colour insert on the ORVMs, bumper, and in headlamp cluster. It shared its black interior theme with the Blackstorm and Desertstorm editions.

MG has priced the Gloster Desertstorm and Snowstorm at Rs. 41.05 lakh* (ex-showroom).

