New Kia Sonet facelift deliveries to commence from January 2024

Last week, Kia India revealed the Sonet facelift in the country. And now, the automaker has announced the delivery timelines of this updated sub-four metre, prices of which will be announced early next month. The deliveries of the 2024 Kia Sonet will commence from January 2024. However, the deliveries of its diesel MT variants will begin in February 2024.

The bookings for this Hyundai Venue-rival will open tomorrow, 20 December at midnight, against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Interested customers can book this five-seater SUV via the brand’s online portal, smartphone app, or at their nearest authorised Kia outlet. Notably, customers booking this SUV with the K-code will get priority delivery over others.

Available in seven variants across 11 exterior hues, the facelifted Sonet can be had in three engine options. This includes a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

