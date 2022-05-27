  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Upcoming car launches and unveils in India next month

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Friday 27 May 2022,14:15 PM IST

            Many car makers are gearing up to launch their new offerings in India in June 2022. While Mahindra will introduce the new-generation model of the iconic Scorpio, Kia will introduce its first electric car in the country. Let us have a look at the other launches and unveils scheduled to take place next month.

            Kia EV6

            South Korean automaker Kia has set the stage for the launch of the all-electric EV6 on 2 June, 2022. It will be available in two variants — GT Line RWD and GT Line AWD. Kia will offer the EV6 in a single battery pack option of 77.4kWh, providing a WLTP-certified maximum travel range of 528km on a full charge with the RWD setup.

            Mahindra Scorpio-N Front View

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra recently made an official announcement about the launch of the new-generation Scorpio-N on 27 June. The Indian carmaker released video teasers of the SUV, followed by the images of the production-ready version a few days ago. Mahindra will offer the new Scorpio-N in both petrol and diesel engine options with a selection of manual and automatic transmissions.

            Mahindra Scorpio-N Right Front Three Quarter

            Volkswagen Virtus

            German carmaker Volkswagen is readying for the price announcement of its brand-new Virtus on 9 June. Developed under the India Project 2.0, the sedan utilises MQB A0 IN platform. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options include a seven-speed DSG automatic, six-speed manual, and a six-speed automatic unit.

            Mahindra Scorpio-N Left Front Three Quarter

            Citroen C3

            French automaker Citroen is expected to reveal the all-new C3 in the country by the end of June. The C3 bears Citroen’s signature design language. It has been spied testing on the India roads on several instances and is claimed to be ready for its India debut.

            Mahindra Scorpio-N Right Front Three Quarter

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            It is believed that Maruti Suzuki will launch the new Brezza in India next month. The refreshed SUV will get exterior and interior updates and new features. The updated Brezza is likely to come with a new-gen 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, petrol hybrid engine.

            Mahindra Scorpio-N Right Front Three Quarter

            Hyundai Venue

            South Korean auto major Hyundai is likely to launch the Venue facelift sometime in June 2022. The new Venue is expected to come with subtle design changes. It might also feature a refreshed interior, especially the dashboard. Besides this, Hyundai is reportedly developing the N Line version of the Venue, and it could arrive in the coming months.

            Mahindra Scorpio-N Rear Logo
            Mahindra Scorpio-N
            Mahindra Scorpio-N ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Volkswagen | Hyundai | Mahindra | Maruti Suzuki | Citroen | Kia | Virtus | Citroen C3 | C3 | Volkswagen Virtus | Kia EV6 | EV6 | Venue Facelift | Hyundai Venue Facelift | 2022 Vitara Brezza | Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza | Scorpio N | Mahindra Scorpio N

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Upcoming car launches and unveils in India next month

            Upcoming car launches and unveils in India next month

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/27/2022 14:15:38

            Mahindra, Kia, and Volkswagen will launch their new products.

            Hyundai Creta N Line teased ahead of global unveil

            Hyundai Creta N Line teased ahead of global unveil

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/27/2022 04:39:57

            Korean automobile manufacturer Hyundai has teased the Creta N Line for the first time. The model is expected to be unveiled later this year and could make its world debut in the South American market, Brazil to be specific.

            Kia EV6 bookings open; to be launched in India next month

            Kia EV6 bookings open; to be launched in India next month

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/26/2022 16:08:16

            Kia India has commenced bookings of the EV6 electric vehicle in the country ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place on 2 June, 2022. Only 100 units of the electric vehicle will be available in the first lot this year.

            Skoda Kushaq and Slavia to get smaller 8-inch infotainment system

            Skoda Kushaq and Slavia to get smaller 8-inch infotainment system

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/26/2022 14:30:23

            The Kushaq and Slavia use the MQB A0 IN platform.

            All-electric BMW i4 sedan launched in India at Rs 69.90 lakh

            All-electric BMW i4 sedan launched in India at Rs 69.90 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/26/2022 13:33:59

            The i4 is available in a single trim, the eDrive40.

            Maruti Suzuki to introduce two new CNG variants for 2022 Ertiga

            Maruti Suzuki to introduce two new CNG variants for 2022 Ertiga

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/25/2022 20:24:23

            The new Ertiga is presently available in four variants.

            Honda commences deliveries of City e:HEV hybrid in India

            Honda commences deliveries of City e:HEV hybrid in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/25/2022 19:24:58

            The Honda City e-EHV gets a 1.5-litre petrol hybrid powertrain.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.54 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Volkswagen Virtus

            Volkswagen Virtus

            ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

            ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Land Rover New Range Rover

            Land Rover New Range Rover

            ₹ 2.30 - 4.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            BMW i4

            BMW i4

            ₹ 69.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Jeep Meridian

            Jeep Meridian

            ₹ 29.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            ₹ 1.64 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon EV Max

            Tata Nexon EV Max

            ₹ 17.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 55.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars