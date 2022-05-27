Upcoming car launches and unveils in India next month

Many car makers are gearing up to launch their new offerings in India in June 2022. While Mahindra will introduce the new-generation model of the iconic Scorpio, Kia will introduce its first electric car in the country. Let us have a look at the other launches and unveils scheduled to take place next month.

Kia EV6

South Korean automaker Kia has set the stage for the launch of the all-electric EV6 on 2 June, 2022. It will be available in two variants — GT Line RWD and GT Line AWD. Kia will offer the EV6 in a single battery pack option of 77.4kWh, providing a WLTP-certified maximum travel range of 528km on a full charge with the RWD setup.

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra recently made an official announcement about the launch of the new-generation Scorpio-N on 27 June. The Indian carmaker released video teasers of the SUV, followed by the images of the production-ready version a few days ago. Mahindra will offer the new Scorpio-N in both petrol and diesel engine options with a selection of manual and automatic transmissions.

Volkswagen Virtus

German carmaker Volkswagen is readying for the price announcement of its brand-new Virtus on 9 June. Developed under the India Project 2.0, the sedan utilises MQB A0 IN platform. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options include a seven-speed DSG automatic, six-speed manual, and a six-speed automatic unit.

Citroen C3

French automaker Citroen is expected to reveal the all-new C3 in the country by the end of June. The C3 bears Citroen’s signature design language. It has been spied testing on the India roads on several instances and is claimed to be ready for its India debut.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

It is believed that Maruti Suzuki will launch the new Brezza in India next month. The refreshed SUV will get exterior and interior updates and new features. The updated Brezza is likely to come with a new-gen 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, petrol hybrid engine.

Hyundai Venue

South Korean auto major Hyundai is likely to launch the Venue facelift sometime in June 2022. The new Venue is expected to come with subtle design changes. It might also feature a refreshed interior, especially the dashboard. Besides this, Hyundai is reportedly developing the N Line version of the Venue, and it could arrive in the coming months.

Mahindra Scorpio-N ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh Estimated Price

