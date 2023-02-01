Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG - All you need to know

Market introduction:

Unveiled back in November 2022, Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG on 30 January 2023.

Variants:

The CNG-powered Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in two variants, namely S and G.

Performance:

Under the hood is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K-Series petrol engine producing 102bhp and 137Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual unit. This model is claimed to return a mileage of 26.1km/kg.

Exterior:

The exterior highlights the new split LED headlamps which are complemented by a single-slat gloss-black grille with a chrome insert. Further, it gets a honeycomb design for the air dam and a contrast-coloured front skid plate. The side profile gets dual-tone alloy wheels, wide wheel arch claddings, and a black roof. At the rear, it gets a chrome strip on the boot lid and a C-shaped LED taillamp.

Interior:

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG gets a dual-tone black and brown theme with silver chrome inserts. For a premium feel, it gets soft-touch material on the lower portion of the dashboard and the door pads. The dashboard is highlighted by a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety and features:

On the safety front, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG gets six airbags, a seat belt pre-tensioner, a force limiter, and an advanced body structure. In terms of features, it comes loaded with cruise control, automatic climate control, connected car technology, and a 360-degree view camera.

Colours:

The SUV is offered in seven monotone and four dual-tone colour options. The monotone colours include Café White, Enticing White, Gaming Grey, Sportin Red, Midnight Black, Cave Black, and Speedy Blue. Meanwhile the dual-tone list includes Café white with Midnight Black, Sportin Red with Midnight Black, Enticing Silver with Midnight Black, and Speedy Blue with Midnight Black.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder ₹ 10.48 Lakh Onwards

Toyota | Urban Cruiser Hyryder | Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder | Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG