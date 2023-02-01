  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG - All you need to know

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Wednesday 01 February 2023,12:00 PM IST

            Market introduction:

            Unveiled back in November 2022, Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG on 30 January 2023.

            Variants:

            The CNG-powered Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in two variants, namely S and G. 

            Performance:

            Under the hood is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K-Series petrol engine producing 102bhp and 137Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual unit. This model is claimed to return a mileage of 26.1km/kg. 

            Exterior:

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Front View

            The exterior highlights the new split LED headlamps which are complemented by a single-slat gloss-black grille with a chrome insert. Further, it gets a honeycomb design for the air dam and a contrast-coloured front skid plate. The side profile gets dual-tone alloy wheels, wide wheel arch claddings, and a black roof. At the rear, it gets a chrome strip on the boot lid and a C-shaped LED taillamp. 

            Interior:

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Dashboard

            The Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG gets a dual-tone black and brown theme with silver chrome inserts. For a premium feel, it gets soft-touch material on the lower portion of the dashboard and the door pads. The dashboard is highlighted by a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

            Safety and features:

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Infotainment System

            On the safety front, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG gets six airbags, a seat belt pre-tensioner, a force limiter, and an advanced body structure. In terms of features, it comes loaded with cruise control, automatic climate control, connected car technology, and a 360-degree view camera. 

            Colours:

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Right Front Three Quarter

            The SUV is offered in seven monotone and four dual-tone colour options. The monotone colours include Café White, Enticing White, Gaming Grey, Sportin Red, Midnight Black, Cave Black, and Speedy Blue. Meanwhile the dual-tone list includes Café white with Midnight Black, Sportin Red with Midnight Black, Enticing Silver with Midnight Black, and Speedy Blue with Midnight Black.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder ₹ 10.48 Lakh Onwards
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Urban Cruiser Hyryder | Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder | Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG - All you need to know

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG - All you need to know

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/01/2023 12:00:56

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG - All you need to know

            Mahindra XUV400 surpasses 10,000 units booking milestone

            Mahindra XUV400 surpasses 10,000 units booking milestone

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/30/2023 17:42:51

            Prices of the XUV400 were announced earlier this month. Bookings are open for Rs 21,000.

            Maruti Suzuki launches Black Edition range in Arena line-up

            Maruti Suzuki launches Black Edition range in Arena line-up

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/30/2023 18:12:10

            Introduced to mark the 40th anniversary of the company, the Black Edition range will offer a new Pearl Midnight Black paintjob for the entire product portfolio of the Arena range.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG launched; prices start at Rs 13.23 lakh

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG launched; prices start at Rs 13.23 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale01/30/2023 14:39:08

            Toyota Kirloskar Motors has launched and revealed the prices of the first-in-segment CNG-powered SUV, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG today in India. The model is available in two trim levels, S and G. While the former is priced at Rs 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom), the latter will cost Rs 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

            The all-new BMW X1 launched; price starts at Rs 45.90 lakh

            The all-new BMW X1 launched; price starts at Rs 45.90 lakh

            By Pawan Mudaliar01/28/2023 13:54:59

            The all-new BMW X1 launched; price starts at Rs 45.90 lakh

            2023 Toyota Innova Crysta bookings open; available only in diesel guise

            2023 Toyota Innova Crysta bookings open; available only in diesel guise

            By Haji Chakralwale01/27/2023 18:15:15

            Toyota Kirloskar Motors has started to accept bookings for the 2023 Innova Crysta for a token of Rs 50,000. The Innova Crysta will be available only in a 2.4-litre diesel engine across four trim levels including G, GX, VX and ZX. Notably, the production of Crysta was temporarily halted last year.

            Mahindra XUV400 bookings open; prices in India start at Rs 15.99 lakh

            Mahindra XUV400 bookings open; prices in India start at Rs 15.99 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/26/2023 15:05:09

            Mahindra has commenced bookings of the XUV400 electric SUV in India for Rs 21,000. The introductory prices will be valid for the first 5,000 bookings of each variant.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 12.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.45 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

            ₹ 5.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen eC3

            Citroen eC3

            ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2023
            Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

            Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

            ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

            Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

            ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2023
            Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

            Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            MG Air EV

            MG Air EV

            ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            BMW X1

            BMW X1

            ₹ 45.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Aura

            Hyundai Aura

            ₹ 6.30 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

            ₹ 5.69 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X7

            BMW X7

            ₹ 1.22 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 15.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars