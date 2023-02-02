  • location
            2023 Hyundai Creta, Venue, and Alcazar launched in India

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 02 February 2023,16:40 PM IST

            Hyundai India has launched the 2023 iterations of the Creta, Venue, and Alcazar. The updated versions of the mentioned SUVs get updated petrol and diesel engines along with added features for the lower trims. 

            2023 Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta Right Front Three Quarter

            Starting with the new Hyundai Creta, all the trims of the mid-size SUVs are now equipped with 60:40 rear split seats, six airbags, VSM, ESC, rear disc brakes, and ISOFIX anchorages as standard. Further, the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and iMT variants have been discarded and the Creta is now available in 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. With these updates, the ex-showroom prices of the Creta have also gone up by up to Rs 45,000. 

            2023 Hyundai Alcazar

            Hyundai Creta Right Front Three Quarter

            The Hyundai Alcazar is the second SUV in the line-up to receive a feature rejig. Like the Creta, the Alcazar too gets added features such as six airbags, rear disc brakes, VSM, ESC, and ISOFIX anchorages. Both 2.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines are now RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready and get idle start / stop technology across all variants. 

            2023 Hyundai Venue

            The new Hyundai Venue sees its first feature revision in 2023. The SUV gets four airbags right from S (O) variant and the 16-inch alloy wheels are only restricted to the SX (O) trim of the diesel guise. That’s not all. The 1.5-litre diesel engine has been tweaked and the motor now puts out an additional 14bhp at 113bhp and 250Nm torque. 

            Hyundai Creta Left Front Three Quarter

            The 2023 Hyundai Venue continues to be offered in E, S, S+, S(O), SX, and SX (O) variants. Notably, the petrol and turbo-petrol variants get an increase of up to Rs 25,000. All the powertrains on offer are RDE ready and can run on E20 fuel and are now available with idle start / stop technology. 

