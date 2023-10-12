    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Toyota Rumion waiting period revealed

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Thursday 12 October 2023,19:16 PM IST

            When the Toyota Rumion launched in August, it achieved quick success and within a short while, Toyota had to halt bookings for the CNG variants and anyone buying other versions of the MPV had to wait for a period of 18 weeks for delivery. Now the waiting time has come down to 16 weeks for the non-CNG versions. This would still vary from region to region, so check with your local dealer before booking a Rumion

            The Rumion is Toyota’s fourth MPV for the Indian market and is based on the Maruti Ertiga. It is available in the S, G and V variants across five exterior colour options as well as two powertrain options. It’s 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 103bhp/136Nm or 87bhp/121Nm in CNG mode. A five-speed manual is standard while the former also gets the option of a six-speed torque converter automatic. 

            It is a MPV rival for the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6 and the Kia Carens and of these only the Kia Carens offers diesel power as a secondary powertrain option. 

            Toyota Rumion
            Toyota Rumion ₹ 10.29 Lakh Onwards
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Rumion | Toyota Rumion

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Toyota Rumion waiting period revealed

            Toyota Rumion waiting period revealed

            By Desirazu Venkat10/12/2023 19:16:34

            Bookings foir the CNG versions have been placed on hold till further notice

            Hyundai Exter prices hiked by up to Rs. 16,000

            Hyundai Exter prices hiked by up to Rs. 16,000

            By Pawan Mudaliar10/11/2023 13:04:01

            Hyundai India launched its entry-level SUV, the Exter, in the country in July at an introductory price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, a few months after its launch, the automaker has hiked the prices of the car by up to Rs. 16,000.

            Nissan Magnite AMT launched in India at Rs. 6.50 lakh

            Nissan Magnite AMT launched in India at Rs. 6.50 lakh

            By Jay Shah10/10/2023 14:23:28

            Nissan India has announced the prices of the Magnite AMT. It is available in four variants.

            Tata Harrier facelift revealed; bookings open

            Tata Harrier facelift revealed; bookings open

            By Pawan Mudaliar10/09/2023 19:42:01

            Tata Motors has opened bookings of the new Harrier for Rs. 25,000

            Tata Safari facelift bookings open

            Tata Safari facelift bookings open

            By Jay Shah10/09/2023 18:53:50

            Bookings for new Safari have opened for a token amount of Rs. 25,000

            MG ZS EV gets massive price cut; now starts from Rs. 22.88 lakh

            MG ZS EV gets massive price cut; now starts from Rs. 22.88 lakh

            By Pawan Mudaliar10/06/2023 21:14:48

            A couple of weeks ago, MG India slashed the prices of the Hector and the Hector Plus. Now, ahead of the festive season, the automaker has reduced the prices of its flagship electric SUV, the ZS EV, by up to Rs. 2,30,000.

            Citroen C3 Aircross launched in India

            Citroen C3 Aircross launched in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar10/05/2023 12:45:50

            A couple of weeks ago, Citroen India announced the introductory prices of the base variant of the C3 Aircross. Now, the brand has revealed variant-wise ex-showroom prices of this SUV

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.98 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier Facelift

            Tata Harrier Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Safari Facelift

            Tata Safari Facelift

            ₹ 16.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Kia Sonet Facelift

            Kia Sonet Facelift

            ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Aston Martin DB12

            Aston Martin DB12

            ₹ 4.59 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW iX1

            BMW iX1

            ₹ 66.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai i20 N Line

            Hyundai i20 N Line

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen C3 Aircross

            Citroen C3 Aircross

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

            ₹ 1.39 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars