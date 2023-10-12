Toyota Rumion waiting period revealed

When the Toyota Rumion launched in August, it achieved quick success and within a short while, Toyota had to halt bookings for the CNG variants and anyone buying other versions of the MPV had to wait for a period of 18 weeks for delivery. Now the waiting time has come down to 16 weeks for the non-CNG versions. This would still vary from region to region, so check with your local dealer before booking a Rumion.

The Rumion is Toyota’s fourth MPV for the Indian market and is based on the Maruti Ertiga. It is available in the S, G and V variants across five exterior colour options as well as two powertrain options. It’s 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 103bhp/136Nm or 87bhp/121Nm in CNG mode. A five-speed manual is standard while the former also gets the option of a six-speed torque converter automatic.

It is a MPV rival for the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6 and the Kia Carens and of these only the Kia Carens offers diesel power as a secondary powertrain option.

Toyota Rumion ₹ 10.29 Lakh Onwards

Toyota | Rumion | Toyota Rumion