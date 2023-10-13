Maruti Suzuki commences export of made-in-India five-door Jimny

Maruti Suzuki has commenced the export of the made-in-India five-door Jimny. The SUV is being shipped to the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, the five-door Jimny has been exclusively manufactured in the country and went on sale in June 2023. Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar-rival is powered by a 1.5-litre gasoline motor that generates 103bhp and 134Nm of torque and is offered in two variants, namely Zeta and Alpha, along with two gearbox options.

Speaking on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Jimny has strengthened Maruti Suzuki’s presence in the SUV segment. This lifestyle SUV has especially appealed to customers who enjoy an off-roading experience through tough terrains. The India-manufactured Jimny five-door in our export portfolio will surely create excitement among our overseas customers. Aligning with the government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, our company now exports an extensive range of 17 vehicles across segments. We remain committed in our efforts to sustain leadership in the export of India-manufactured passenger vehicles.”

