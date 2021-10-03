  • Type your location
      Mercedes-Benz India to introduce locally assembled S-Class on 7 October

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Sunday 03 October 2021,16:36 PM IST

      Mercedes-Benz’s flagship saloon, the seventh generation S-Class, will be introduced in the country on 7 October 2021 as a locally assembled product. In June 2021, the brand debuted the W223 generation S-Class in India in two trim levels - S450 4Matic and S400d 4Matic. And, the variants are priced at Rs 2.17 crore and 2.19 crore (ex-showroom), respectively.

      As a result of local assembly of the S-Class, the car is expected to receive a significant price cut. Interestingly, the 2021 S-Class was initially brought to the market as a CBU.

      Right Rear Three Quarter

      The all-new S-Class measures 5,289mm in length and has a wheelbase of 3,216mm. In comparison to the previous generation (W222) S-Class, it is 34mm longer with an increased wheelbase by 51mm. Apart from that, the saloon features Digital Light technology in the headlights.

      Dashboard

      On the inside, Mercedes-Benz has redesigned the cabin of the S-Class. There is a new infotainment touchscreen display that comes with a fingerprint reader for biometric security. In addition, the cabin has a Nappa leather trim and for the first time in the world, it also features rear frontal airbags.

      Front View

      Besides that, the S450 variant comes with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine that makes 362bhp/500Nm while the S400d trim is equipped with a six-cylinder diesel that produces 326bhp/700Nm. Meanwhile, once launched as CKD in India, the brand-new S-Class will be ready to take on the Audi A8L, BMW 7 Series, Porsche Panamera and Lexus LS.

      The all-new S-Class will be rolled out from the brand's plant in India on 07 October 2021. Once launched as the CKD unit, the prices of the S-Class are likely to receive a significant price cut.

