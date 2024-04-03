Toyota re-opens bookings for Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O)

Toyota has re-opened bookings for the fully-loaded Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) trims. Facing high demand and production issues, the Japanese automaker stopped taking bookings in August 2023.

When Toyota launched the Innova Hycross in late 2022, it introduced these new variants to cater to the chauffer-driven market. Its features include dual-zone climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with phone mirroring, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and an ottoman rear seat package. Over the ZX trim, the ZX (O) gets level-2 ADAS.

The ZX and ZX (O) are offered only with the hybrid setup that comprises a 2.0-litre petrol engine and an electric motor mated to an e-CVT powering the front wheels. Toyota officially claims a mileage of 23.24kmpl for this powertrain.

The automaker is seeing major demand for top-spec models and is thus also introducing a new non-hybrid top-spec GX (O) variant. At the time of writing this story, prices for this model had not been announced.

