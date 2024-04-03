Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor launched in India; prices start at Rs. 7.73 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has finally launched the much-anticipated Taisor in the country with prices starting from Rs. 7,73,500 (ex-showroom). This is the fourth product under the Maruti-Toyota alliance after the Baleno-Glanza, Grand Vitara-Hyryder, and Invicto-Hycross pairs. Offered in five variants, namely E, S, S+, G, and V, this SUV can be had in two powertrains across manual and automatic gearboxes.

Customers can choose this rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx from five monotones and three dual-tone exterior shades. The monotone shades include Lucent Orange, Sportin Red, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, and Gaming Grey. On the other hand, the dual-tone shade comprises Sportin Red, Enticing Silver, and Cafe White – all with a Midnight Black roof.

Under the skin, the Taisor is available with a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill. The former is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm of torque while the latter belts out 99bhp and 148Nm of torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual, five-speed AMT, and a six-speed torque converter unit.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the newly launched Toyota Taisor:

Engine Variant Ex-showroom price 1.2-litre NA petrol E MT Rs. 7,73,500 E MT CNG Rs. 8,71,500 S MT Rs. 8,59,500 S AMT Rs. 9,12,500 S+ MT Rs. 8,99,500 S+ AMT Rs. 9,52,500 1.0-litre turbo-petrol G MT Rs. 10,55,500 G AT Rs. 11,95,500 V MT Rs. 11,47,500 V AT Rs. 12,87,500 V MT dual-tone Rs. 11,63,500 V AT dual-tone Rs. 13,03,500

