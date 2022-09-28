  • location
            Toyota launches Urban Cruiser Hyryder NeoDrive at Rs 10.48 lakh

            Wednesday 28 September 2022,14:19 PM IST

            Toyota has announced the prices of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder NeoDrive variants starting at Rs 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom). This mild-hybrid NeoDrive version is available in four variants: E, S, G, and V.

            Further, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered in seven single-tone and four dual-tone exterior paint options. It features LED projector headlights, twin-horizontal daytime running lights, U-shaped LED taillights, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

            The SUV gets either a dual-tone brown and black or an all-black cabin. It also comes with a digital instrument cluster, a nine-inch information touchscreen, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a heads-up display, paddle shifters, auto-dimming IRVM, and a wireless charging pad.

            The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine mated to an e-drive automatic transmission, and a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid assistance that is coupled to a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic. The former makes 114bhp/122Nm, while the latter produces 102bhp/137Nm. Meanwhile, the mild hybrid powertrain is also available with all-wheel drive.

            Variant-specific prices (ex-showroom) of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are as mentioned below:

            Urban Cruiser Hyryder E MTRs 10.48 lakh
            Urban Cruiser Hyryder S MTRs 12.28 lakh
            Urban Cruiser Hyryder G MTRs 14.34 lakh
            Urban Cruiser Hyryder V MTRs 15.89 lakh
            Urban Cruiser Hyryder V MT AWD Rs 17.19 lakh
            Urban Cruiser Hyryder S ATRs 13.48 lakh
            Urban Cruiser Hyryder G ATRs 15.54 lakh
            Urban Cruiser Hyryder V ATRs 17.09 lakh
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder ₹ 10.48 Lakh Onwards
