            New Tata Tiago EV launched at Rs 8.49 lakh

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Wednesday 28 September 2022,12:08 PM IST

            Tata Motors has launched the Tiago EV in the country, with introductory prices starting at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The introductory prices of the model, which is available in four variants including XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech Lux, are applicable only for the first 10,000 customers.

            In terms of design, the Tata Tiago EV gets a blanked-off grille, Teal Blue inserts, projector headlamps, contrast coloured roof and ORVMs, LED DRLs, fog lights, auto-folding ORVMs, Tiago EV lettering on the boot lid, and new Hyperstyle wheels.

            Tata has bestowed this EV with automatic climate control, cruise control regen modes, sport mode, ZConnect connected car technology, an eight-speaker Harman-sourced music system, engine start-stop button, leatherette seats, cooled glove-box, i-TPMS, puncture repair kit, rear-view camera, and electric opening function for the boot lid.

            The Tata Tiago EV will be available with two battery options, including a 24kWh unit and a 19.2kWh unit, returning a claimed range of 315km and 250km, respectively. According to the brand, the model can sprint from 0-60kmph in 5.7 seconds. Further, using a 7.2kW AC home charger, the model can be charged in 3 hours and 36 minutes. Also on offer is a 3.3kW charger.

            The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Tata Tiago EV (ex-showroom):

            Tiago EV XE 19.2kWh with 3.3kW AC charger: Rs 8.49 lakh

            Tiago EV XT 19.2kWh with 3.3kW AC charger: Rs 9.09 lakh

            Tiago EV XT 24kWh with 3.3kW AC charger: Rs 9.99 lakh

            Tiago EV XZ+ 24kWh with 3.3kW AC charger: Rs 10.79 lakh

            Tiago EV XZ+ Tech Lux 24kWh with 3.3kW AC charger: Rs 11.29 lakh

            Tiago EV XZ+ 24kWh with 7.2kW AC charger: Rs 11.29 lakh

            Tiago EV XZ+ Tech Lux 24kWh with 7.2kW AC charger: Rs 11.79 lakh

