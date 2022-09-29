BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India

Earlier this year, BMW announced plans to introduce multiple limited edition models to celebrate 50 years of its performance division, M GmbH. Now, the company has introduced the latest iteration, known as the M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition.

A part of the 10 ’50 Jahre M Editions’ to be introduced by BMW in India, the M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition is priced at Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). Powering the model is a 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine producing 625bhp (25bhp more than the regular M8) and 750Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.2 seconds.

Design highlights of the BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition include a Coupe body style with a sloping roof line, frameless doors, the signature kidney grille that now gets M-specific double slats, laserlight headlamps, a wider air intake, large air curtains on either side, 20-inc jet-black alloy wheels, with red brake calipers, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, the M Carbon exterior package, special 50 Jahre M emblem, ‘Competition’ badging, and quad-tip exhausts. Also on offer are new metallic paints; M Isle of Man Green, M Brooklyn Grey, and Aventurine Red. Customers can also choose from special Individual colours such as Daytona Beach Blue (launched exclusively for 50 Jahre M Editions), Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Marina Bay Blue, Frozen Deep Green, and Frozen Deep Grey.

Inside, the BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition comes equipped with M Sport Seats, a dual-tone full leather 'Merino' upholstery with hexagonal embroidery in the seat’s centre section, an exclusive illuminated ‘M8’ logo in the headrest, ambient Lighting a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, M seat belts, M Headliner Alcantara Anthracite, paddle shifters, cruise control, HUD, drive modes (Comfort, Sport, Sport+), gesture control, display key, wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay, Live Cockpit Professional, BMW 7.0 OS, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Park Assistant Plus.

Other notable features on the BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition include an engine start-stop button, brake-energy regeneration, Eco Pro mode, six airbags, attentiveness assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), electric parking brake with auto-hold function, and Isofix child seat mounting points. The car gets mechanical features such as an M Sport exhaust system, M xDrive, M Sport differential, adaptive M suspension, and the adaptive M suspension.

BMW M8 ₹ 2.23 Crore Onwards

BMW | BMW M8 | M8