  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Thursday 29 September 2022,14:35 PM IST

            Earlier this year, BMW announced plans to introduce multiple limited edition models to celebrate 50 years of its performance division, M GmbH. Now, the company has introduced the latest iteration, known as the M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition.

            A part of the 10 ’50 Jahre M Editions’ to be introduced by BMW in India, the M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition is priced at Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). Powering the model is a 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine producing 625bhp (25bhp more than the regular M8) and 750Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.2 seconds.

            BMW M8 Front View

            Design highlights of the BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition include a Coupe body style with a sloping roof line, frameless doors, the signature kidney grille that now gets M-specific double slats, laserlight headlamps, a wider air intake, large air curtains on either side, 20-inc jet-black alloy wheels, with red brake calipers, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, the M Carbon exterior package, special 50 Jahre M emblem, ‘Competition’ badging, and quad-tip exhausts. Also on offer are new metallic paints; M Isle of Man Green, M Brooklyn Grey, and Aventurine Red. Customers can also choose from special Individual colours such as Daytona Beach Blue (launched exclusively for 50 Jahre M Editions), Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Marina Bay Blue, Frozen Deep Green, and Frozen Deep Grey.

            Inside, the BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition comes equipped with M Sport Seats, a dual-tone full leather 'Merino' upholstery with hexagonal embroidery in the seat’s centre section, an exclusive illuminated ‘M8’ logo in the headrest, ambient Lighting a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, M seat belts, M Headliner Alcantara Anthracite, paddle shifters, cruise control, HUD, drive modes (Comfort, Sport, Sport+), gesture control, display key, wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay, Live Cockpit Professional, BMW 7.0 OS, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Park Assistant Plus.

            BMW M8 Right Rear Three Quarter

            Other notable features on the BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition include an engine start-stop button, brake-energy regeneration, Eco Pro mode, six airbags, attentiveness assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), electric parking brake with auto-hold function, and Isofix child seat mounting points. The car gets mechanical features such as an M Sport exhaust system, M xDrive, M Sport differential, adaptive M suspension, and the adaptive M suspension.

            BMW M8
            BMW M8 ₹ 2.23 Crore Onwards
            All BMW CarsUpcoming BMW Cars
            BMW | BMW M8 | M8

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Gulf Oil India announces partnership with Piaggio and Switch Mobility for EV fluids

            Gulf Oil India announces partnership with Piaggio and Switch Mobility for EV fluids

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/29/2022 19:58:55

            This is a partnerships for EV fluids

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic India launch tomorrow

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic India launch tomorrow

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/29/2022 14:38:06

            Mercedes-Benz India will locally assemble the EQS 580 4Matic at its Pune plant.

            BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India

            BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/29/2022 14:35:16

            A part of the 10 ’50 Jahre M Editions’ to be introduced by BMW in India, the M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition is priced at Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom).

            Toyota launches Urban Cruiser Hyryder NeoDrive at Rs 10.48 lakh

            Toyota launches Urban Cruiser Hyryder NeoDrive at Rs 10.48 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/28/2022 14:19:43

            The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in two powertrain options.

            New Tata Tiago EV launched at Rs 8.49 lakh

            New Tata Tiago EV launched at Rs 8.49 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/28/2022 12:08:15

            The introductory prices of the Tata Tiago EV, which is available in four variants including XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux, are applicable only for the first 10,000 customers.

            Tata Tiago EV India launch tomorrow

            Tata Tiago EV India launch tomorrow

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/27/2022 15:25:47

            Tata Tiago EV will come with cruise control, re-gen modes, smartwatch compatibility, and more.

            Tata Safari XMS and XMAS variants introduced; prices start at Rs 17.96 lakh

            Tata Safari XMS and XMAS variants introduced; prices start at Rs 17.96 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/26/2022 17:25:13

            The Safari is available in Adventure, Dark, Jet, Kaziranga, and Gold Editions.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Tiago EV

            Tata Tiago EV

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

            ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Honda HR-V

            Honda HR-V

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2023
            Tata Tiago EV

            Tata Tiago EV

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 9.48 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero

            Mahindra Bolero

            ₹ 9.53 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC60

            Volvo XC60

            ₹ 65.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars