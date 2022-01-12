  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Mercedes-Benz EQS to be launched in India in 2022

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Wednesday 12 January 2022,14:50 PM IST

      Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will launch the all-electric EQS sedan for the Indian market in the fourth quarter of 2022. What’s more, the car will be locally assembled at their plant in Chakan, making it the first in the luxury segment to get local production. 

      Mercedes-Benz EQS Left Rear Three Quarter

      The EQS is essentially a full-electric version of the S-Class sedan and sports a similar design to that of the latest generation S-Class that was launched in India last year. It will be offered in India in two variants the RWD EQS 450+ and the EQS 580 4MATIC. Mercedes claims a range of 580km from a 107.8kWh battery pack. 

      Mercedes-Benz EQS Dashboard

      The exterior design of the EQS, as mentioned earlier, is similar to that of the new generation S-Class but with a more aerodynamic shape. Inside, the cabin has been given a minimalistic design and when launched in India will be the first car to debut the automaker’s MBUX hyperscreen system.

      When launched, the EQS will be the second electric vehicle from Mercedes-Benz in the Indian car market. The electric space in India at the premium end currently has players like the Audi E-Tron, Jaguar i-Pace and the BMW iX.   

      Mercedes-Benz EQS
      Mercedes-Benz EQS ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 Crore Estimated Price
      All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
      Mercedes-Benz | EQS | Mercedes-Benz EQS

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Toyota launches new Camry Hybrid in India at Rs 41.70 lakh

      Toyota launches new Camry Hybrid in India at Rs 41.70 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/12/2022 16:49:48

      The Camry Hybrid facelift gets a new nine-inch infotainment system.

      Mercedes-Benz EQS to be launched in India in 2022

      Mercedes-Benz EQS to be launched in India in 2022

      By Desirazu Venkat01/12/2022 14:50:14

      Mercedes-Benz EQS to be launched in India in 2022 and will be the first locally assembled luxury electric car for the Indian car market

      2022 Audi Q7 reservations open in India

      2022 Audi Q7 reservations open in India

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/11/2022 16:41:37

      The new Q7 will be offered in a choice of two variants: Premium Plus and Technology.

      2022 Skoda Kodiaq launched: Variants described

      2022 Skoda Kodiaq launched: Variants described

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/10/2022 18:36:24

      New Skoda Kodiaq is available in three variants and a single powertrain option.

      Skoda Kodiaq facelift launched in India at Rs 34. 99 lakh

      Skoda Kodiaq facelift launched in India at Rs 34. 99 lakh

      By Desirazu Venkat01/10/2022 12:24:16

      The Kodiaq is being offered in 3 versions, one petrol engine and eight colour options

      Citroen increases prices of C5 Aircross by up to Rs 98,400

      Citroen increases prices of C5 Aircross by up to Rs 98,400

      By Gajanan Kashikar01/09/2022 21:48:27

      Citroen C5 is available in two variants, namely the Feel and Shine.

      Skoda Kodiaq facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

      Skoda Kodiaq facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

      By Desirazu Venkat01/09/2022 18:43:59

      It's a mid-life update for the Skoda Kodiaq and this time with petrol power only

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Jeep Compass

      Jeep Compass

      ₹ 17.79 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Audi Q7 Facelift

      Audi Q7 Facelift

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jan, 2022
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Mercedes-Benz EQS

      Mercedes-Benz EQS

      ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 Crore

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Camry

      Toyota Camry

      ₹ 41.70 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Kodiaq

      Skoda Kodiaq

      ₹ 34.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW iX

      BMW iX

      ₹ 1.16 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 31.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maserati MC20

      Maserati MC20

      ₹ 3.65 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars