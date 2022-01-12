Mercedes-Benz EQS to be launched in India in 2022

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will launch the all-electric EQS sedan for the Indian market in the fourth quarter of 2022. What’s more, the car will be locally assembled at their plant in Chakan, making it the first in the luxury segment to get local production.

The EQS is essentially a full-electric version of the S-Class sedan and sports a similar design to that of the latest generation S-Class that was launched in India last year. It will be offered in India in two variants the RWD EQS 450+ and the EQS 580 4MATIC. Mercedes claims a range of 580km from a 107.8kWh battery pack.

The exterior design of the EQS, as mentioned earlier, is similar to that of the new generation S-Class but with a more aerodynamic shape. Inside, the cabin has been given a minimalistic design and when launched in India will be the first car to debut the automaker’s MBUX hyperscreen system.

When launched, the EQS will be the second electric vehicle from Mercedes-Benz in the Indian car market. The electric space in India at the premium end currently has players like the Audi E-Tron, Jaguar i-Pace and the BMW iX.

Mercedes-Benz EQS ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 Crore Estimated Price

