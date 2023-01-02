Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 1,60,357 passenger vehicles in 2022

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has announced its wholesale figure of the calendar year at 1,60,357 units. This is the highest growth the manufacturer has seen in the last decade. The brand sold a total of 1,30,768 units in 2021, thereby registering a growth of 23 per cent in 2022. Moreover, it sold 10,421 units in December 2022, compared to 10,834 units in December 2021.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “The year 2022 has been tremendous for TKM, both in terms of new product launches as well as sales performance. We introduced milestone models like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder & the Innova Hycross and both the models have been very well appreciated by our customers, attracting huge traction in terms of demand and we are trying our best to meet customer requirements accordingly. Some of our other launches earlier this year, like the new Glanza, is also doing extremely well. TKM’s flagship models like the Fortuner, Legender, Camry & the Vellfire, continue to excel in their respective segments.”

