Maruti Suzuki launches its second Metaverse platform; christened ArenaVerse

Maruti Suzuki India has launched ArenaVerse, a Metaverse platform for the company’s Arena showroom network. The ArenaVerse platform will allow users to indulge in a virtual experience with Maruti Suzuki vehicles. Going forward, customers will also be able to digitally interact with sales representatives and configure cars as per their needs on the platform.

Maruti has furnished more than 700 Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships across India with Virtual Reality (VR) devices for customers to experience the ArenaVerse. Additionally, the web version will also be accessible through the Maruti Suzuki Arena website.

Speaking on the introduction of ArenaVerse, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we have ensured that our already strong digital journey is further fortified to suit the requirements of new-age customers. We set the wheels of the metaverse in motion with NexaVerse which has been a resounding success, with over 10,000 bookings for the Grand Vitara coming from the NexaVerse alone. With ArenaVerse, we have taken this digital journey a notch up, by bringing the country’s largest auto retail network Arena to the Metaverse and ensuring that our customers’ digital experiences are as personalised and dynamic as possible. There is immense potential in the global online ecosystem of metaverse that provides companies with the platform to grow without geographical boundaries and time zones. This presents huge opportunities for us at MSIL to touch our most remote customers by integrating our technological innovation with our vast network across India. We are very excited about what the meta-universe has in store for us and how we navigate through it to bring the best of experiences for our customers.”

