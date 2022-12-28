  • location
            Toyota Innova Hycross prices revealed; start from Rs 18.3 lakh (ex-showroom)

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Wednesday 28 December 2022,13:21 PM IST

            Toyota Kirloskar Motors unveiled the Innova Hycross in India on 25 November, 2022. Bookings for the models had already commenced for an amount of Rs 50,000. Now, the brand has announced prices for the same. The price starts from Rs 18.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant and goes all the way up to Rs 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end strong hybrid variant.

            The MPV is offered with a standard warranty of three years or one lakh kilometres and an extended warranty of up to five years or 2.2 lakh kilometres, three years of free roadside assistance, and a warranty of eight years or 1.6 lakh kilometres on the hybrid battery.

            The 2.0-litre gasoline mill, when synced with CVT transmission, produces 172bhp and 197Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder strong-hybrid engine makes 149.9bhp and 187Nm of torque. The latter is coupled to an electric motor for a combined power output of 183.4bhp and comes mated to an E-CVT transmission. 

            The MPV is offered in seven colours – Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparking Black Crystal Shine, Avantgarde Bronze Metallic, and a new colour called Blackish Ageha Gloss Flake. 

