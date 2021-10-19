Toyota introduces Innova Crysta Limited Edition in India at Rs 17.18 lakh

In an effort to boost car sales in the festive season, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Innova Crysta Limited Edition in India at a starting price of Rs 17.18 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The MPV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options in the GX variant. The vehicle is available in both seven-seat and eight-seat configurations in both manual and automatic transmission options. It is worth noting that Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced the Innova Crysta Limited Edition variant at below the regular ex-showroom prices until stocks last. The company claims that the limited edition variant offers over 100 features and is loaded with more tech features and gadgets.

The limited-edition package includes multi-terrain monitor (360-degree camera) that offers a bird’s-eye view of the car for easy parking or navigating over uneven terrains. The vehicle gets Head-Up Display unit that gives out all the vital information at eye level for the driver. For added convenience, the Limited Edition variant additionally offers tyre pressure monitoring system, wireless charger, door edge lighting (16 colours), and air ionizer.

Visually, the Innova Crysta Limited Edition has retained the styling elements from the regular model. The vehicle gets trapezoid piano black grill, sporty headlamps, and diamond cut alloys. Additionally, the vehicle offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, seven SRS airbags, vehicle stability control, hill start assist control, eco and power drive modes, cruise control, and more. Customers can opt from multiple interior colour options, such as – black, Camel Tan, and Hazel Brown.

Mechanically, the Innova Crysta Limited Edition continues to be powered by a 2.7-litre petrol engine which generates 166bhp and 245Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the 2.4-litre diesel engine produces 150bhp and 360Nm of torque. Both the engines are available in manual and automatic transmission options.

The ex-showroom prices for the Innova Crysta Limited Edition are as follows –

Petrol Grades

2.7 GX MT (seven-seater, manual transmission) – Rs 17.18 lakh

2.7 GX MT (eight-seater, manual transmission) – Rs 17.23 lakh

2.7 GX AT (seven-seater, automatic transmission) – Rs 18.54 lakh

2.7 GX AT (eight-seater, automatic transmission) – Rs 18.59 lakh

Diesel Grades

2.4 GX MT (seven-seater, manual transmission) – Rs 18.99 lakh

2.4 GX MT (eight-seater, manual transmission) – Rs 19.04 lakh

2.4 GX AT (seven-seater, automatic transmission) – Rs 20.30 lakh

2.4 GX AT (eight-seater, automatic transmission) – Rs 20.35 lakh

