  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Toyota introduces Innova Crysta Limited Edition in India at Rs 17.18 lakh

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Tuesday 19 October 2021,21:52 PM IST

      In an effort to boost car sales in the festive season, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Innova Crysta Limited Edition in India at a starting price of Rs 17.18 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The MPV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options in the GX variant. The vehicle is available in both seven-seat and eight-seat configurations in both manual and automatic transmission options. It is worth noting that Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced the Innova Crysta Limited Edition variant at below the regular ex-showroom prices until stocks last. The company claims that the limited edition variant offers over 100 features and is loaded with more tech features and gadgets. 

      The limited-edition package includes multi-terrain monitor (360-degree camera) that offers a bird’s-eye view of the car for easy parking or navigating over uneven terrains. The vehicle gets Head-Up Display unit that gives out all the vital information at eye level for the driver. For added convenience, the Limited Edition variant additionally offers tyre pressure monitoring system, wireless charger, door edge lighting (16 colours), and air ionizer.

      Visually, the Innova Crysta Limited Edition has retained the styling elements from the regular model. The vehicle gets trapezoid piano black grill, sporty headlamps, and diamond cut alloys. Additionally, the vehicle offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, seven SRS airbags, vehicle stability control, hill start assist control, eco and power drive modes, cruise control, and more. Customers can opt from multiple interior colour options, such as – black, Camel Tan, and Hazel Brown. 

      Mechanically, the Innova Crysta Limited Edition continues to be powered by a 2.7-litre petrol engine which generates 166bhp and 245Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the 2.4-litre diesel engine produces 150bhp and 360Nm of torque. Both the engines are available in manual and automatic transmission options. 

      The ex-showroom prices for the Innova Crysta Limited Edition are as follows –

      Petrol Grades

      2.7 GX MT (seven-seater, manual transmission) – Rs 17.18 lakh

      2.7 GX MT (eight-seater, manual transmission) – Rs 17.23 lakh

      2.7 GX AT (seven-seater, automatic transmission) – Rs 18.54 lakh

      2.7 GX AT (eight-seater, automatic transmission) – Rs 18.59 lakh

      Diesel Grades

      2.4 GX MT (seven-seater, manual transmission) – Rs 18.99 lakh

      2.4 GX MT (eight-seater, manual transmission) – Rs 19.04 lakh

      2.4 GX AT (seven-seater, automatic transmission) – Rs 20.30 lakh

      2.4 GX AT (eight-seater, automatic transmission) – Rs 20.35 lakh

      Toyota Innova Crysta
      Toyota Innova Crysta ₹ 17.17 Lakh Onwards
      All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
      Toyota | Innova Crysta | Toyota Innova Crysta

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Toyota introduces Innova Crysta Limited Edition in India at Rs 17.18 lakh

      Toyota introduces Innova Crysta Limited Edition in India at Rs 17.18 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran10/19/2021 21:52:38

      The limited-edition variant offers over 100 features

      2021 Volvo XC60 and S90 launched in India; both priced at Rs 61.90 lakh

      2021 Volvo XC60 and S90 launched in India; both priced at Rs 61.90 lakh

      By Jay Shah10/19/2021 14:30:48

      2021 Volvo XC60 and S90 launched in India; both priced at Rs 61.90 lakh

      2021 Tata Punch launched - Everything explained in detail

      2021 Tata Punch launched - Everything explained in detail

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/18/2021 15:13:11

      The Punch has been launched in India with the introductory prices starting from Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

      Tata Punch launched in India at Rs 5.49 lakh

      Tata Punch launched in India at Rs 5.49 lakh

      By Desirazu Venkat10/18/2021 11:22:56

      Introductory pricing valid till 31 December

      2022 Skoda Kodiaq to arrive in India in January next year

      2022 Skoda Kodiaq to arrive in India in January next year

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/14/2021 19:37:25

      The new Kodiaq will get a petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG and also additional features.

      Tata Punch gets five-star GNCAP rating; India launch on 18 October

      Tata Punch gets five-star GNCAP rating; India launch on 18 October

      By CarTrade Editorial Team10/14/2021 17:16:01

      It has five stars in adult safety and four stars in child safety

      Kia India introduces Sonet First Anniversary edition at Rs 10.79 lakh

      Kia India introduces Sonet First Anniversary edition at Rs 10.79 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran10/14/2021 17:06:07

      The Kia Sonet has registered over 1,00,000 units sales in less than a year.

      Featured Cars

      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 9.78 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.16 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

      Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

      ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Audi Q5 Facelift

      Audi Q5 Facelift

      ₹ 53.00 - 58.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Audi New Q3

      Audi New Q3

      ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Mahindra e20 NXT

      Mahindra e20 NXT

      ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      MG G10

      MG G10

      ₹ 24.00 - 30.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Volvo S90

      Volvo S90

      ₹ 61.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volvo XC60

      Volvo XC60

      ₹ 61.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 9.78 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars