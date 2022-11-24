Toyota Innova Hycross to be unveiled in India in less than 24 hours

The much-awaited Toyota Innova Hycross will be unveiled in India tomorrow. The MPV was recently showcased as the Innova Zenix Hybrid in Indonesia. The upcoming India-spec model is expected to retain most of the styling elements from the Zenix Hybrid.

Visually, the new Innova Hycross is likely to feature a large grille with chrome detailing and LED headlamps. Further, the MPV now gets a masculine bumper with LED DRLs on both ends. To highlight the rugged character, the vehicle features silver-coloured skid plates. As for the sides, the new model will get bold wheel arches and side body molding with side skirts. Depending on the variant, the vehicle is likely to be offered in 16-inch and 18-inch alloy wheel options.

As for the interior, the new model will get premium upholstery and a dual-tone theme. The feature list will include a large floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, mood illumination lighting, automatic climate control, a large panoramic sunroof, and a seven-inch TFT MID unit.

Mechanically, the new Innova Hycross is expected to be offered in both 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre petrol hybrid option. The MPV will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options. More details about the new model will be known post its official debut in India tomorrow.

Toyota Innova Hycross ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 Lakh Estimated Price

