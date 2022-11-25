  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Toyota Innova Hycross unveiled in India; bookings commence

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Friday 25 November 2022,13:00 PM IST

            Post much wait, the new Innova Hycross has been officially unveiled in India. Interested customers can book the new model for a token amount of Rs 50,000. As for the prices, they will be announced at the 2023 Auto Expo. The new Innova Hycross is offered in seven colour options, such as Blackish Ageha Glass Flake (new), Platinum White Pearl, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Avant-garde Bronze Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, and Super White. 

            At the time of launch, the new version of the MPV will be available in five variant options, such as G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX (O). It will be offered in both seven-seat and eight-seat layout options. The Hybrid engine option will be offered in the VX, ZX, and ZX (O) variants, while the G and GX variants are limited to the regular petrol engine option. In terms of dimensions, the Innova Hycross measures 4,755mm in length, 1,850mm in width, and 1,795mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,850mm.

            Under the hood, the Innova Hycross is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 172bhp and 187Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Hybrid version also gets the same petrol engine but with the Toyota Hybrid system to deliver a combined power output of 184bhp and 206Nm of torque. Depending on the engine options, the MPV is available in both CVT and e-CVT transmission options. 

            The new Innova Hycross boasts of offering several first-in-segment features such as dual function LED and indicator, ventilated seats, powered back door, multi-zone AC for front and rear, electrochromic IRVM, powered Ottoman seats with a long slide, paddle shifters, and rear sunshades. 

            The fascia is highlighted by a new large grille with chrome detailing, redesigned front bumper with triangular inserts on the corners, and new 18-inch alloy wheels. The interior features a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a nine-speaker JBL music system, dual-tone black and brown theme, and a new instrument cluster with coloured MID. As for safety and convenience, the vehicle offers six airbags, ADAS (Toyota Safety Sense), electronic parking brake, Toyota i-Connect, cruise control, and roof-mounted AC vents.

            Toyota Innova Hycross
            Toyota Innova Hycross ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Toyota CarsUpcoming Toyota Cars
            Toyota | Innova Hycross | Toyota Innova Hycross

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Honda India partners with IDBI Bank to provide finance schemes

            Honda India partners with IDBI Bank to provide finance schemes

            By Haji Chakralwale11/25/2022 15:16:12

            Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) signed an MoU with IDBI Bank on 25 November. This collaboration aims to assist and provide customers with simple and affordable financing solutions for all Honda vehicle models.

            Pravaig Defy introduced in India at Rs 39.5 lakh

            Pravaig Defy introduced in India at Rs 39.5 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar11/25/2022 14:44:18

            Pravaig will commence deliveries of the Defy in late 2023.

            Toyota Innova Hycross unveiled in India; bookings commence

            Toyota Innova Hycross unveiled in India; bookings commence

            By Nikhil Puthran11/25/2022 14:01:47

            The prices will be announced at the 2023 Auto Expo.

            Toyota Innova Hycross to be unveiled in India in less than 24 hours

            Toyota Innova Hycross to be unveiled in India in less than 24 hours

            By Nikhil Puthran11/24/2022 20:41:08

            The upcoming India-spec model is expected to retain most the styling elements from the Zenix Hybrid

            Porsche introduces new 911 Carrera T and 718 Style Edition in India; prices revealed

            Porsche introduces new 911 Carrera T and 718 Style Edition in India; prices revealed

            By Nikhil Puthran11/23/2022 23:14:56

            New 911 Carrera T and 718 Style Edition in India

            Updated Tata Tigor EV launched in India at Rs 12.49 lakh

            Updated Tata Tigor EV launched in India at Rs 12.49 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar11/23/2022 13:19:34

            The Tigor EV gets a longer range, new paint job, and additional features.

            2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco introduced India at Rs 5.13 lakh

            2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco introduced India at Rs 5.13 lakh

            By Nikhil Puthran11/22/2022 15:11:21

            The updated van is available in both five-seater and seven-seater options

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Fortuner

            Toyota Fortuner

            ₹ 32.58 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            BMW XM

            BMW XM

            ₹ 1.25 - 1.35 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            BMW 2022 M340i xDrive

            BMW 2022 M340i xDrive

            ₹ 70.00 - 80.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Toyota Innova Hycross

            Toyota Innova Hycross

            ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            ₹ 4.22 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Tigor EV

            Tata Tigor EV

            ₹ 12.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Eeco

            Maruti Suzuki Eeco

            ₹ 5.13 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Jeep Grand Cherokee

            Jeep Grand Cherokee

            ₹ 77.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 33.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars