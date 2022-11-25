Toyota Innova Hycross unveiled in India; bookings commence

Post much wait, the new Innova Hycross has been officially unveiled in India. Interested customers can book the new model for a token amount of Rs 50,000. As for the prices, they will be announced at the 2023 Auto Expo. The new Innova Hycross is offered in seven colour options, such as Blackish Ageha Glass Flake (new), Platinum White Pearl, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Avant-garde Bronze Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, and Super White.

At the time of launch, the new version of the MPV will be available in five variant options, such as G, GX, VX, ZX, and ZX (O). It will be offered in both seven-seat and eight-seat layout options. The Hybrid engine option will be offered in the VX, ZX, and ZX (O) variants, while the G and GX variants are limited to the regular petrol engine option. In terms of dimensions, the Innova Hycross measures 4,755mm in length, 1,850mm in width, and 1,795mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,850mm.

Under the hood, the Innova Hycross is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 172bhp and 187Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Hybrid version also gets the same petrol engine but with the Toyota Hybrid system to deliver a combined power output of 184bhp and 206Nm of torque. Depending on the engine options, the MPV is available in both CVT and e-CVT transmission options.

The new Innova Hycross boasts of offering several first-in-segment features such as dual function LED and indicator, ventilated seats, powered back door, multi-zone AC for front and rear, electrochromic IRVM, powered Ottoman seats with a long slide, paddle shifters, and rear sunshades.

The fascia is highlighted by a new large grille with chrome detailing, redesigned front bumper with triangular inserts on the corners, and new 18-inch alloy wheels. The interior features a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a nine-speaker JBL music system, dual-tone black and brown theme, and a new instrument cluster with coloured MID. As for safety and convenience, the vehicle offers six airbags, ADAS (Toyota Safety Sense), electronic parking brake, Toyota i-Connect, cruise control, and roof-mounted AC vents.

