  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Porsche introduces new 911 Carrera T and 718 Style Edition in India; prices revealed

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Wednesday 23 November 2022,23:14 PM IST

            German premium performance automaker, Porsche has introduced the new 911 Carrera T in India at Rs 1.80 crore (ex-showroom). Additionally, the company has also introduced the 718 Cayman Style Edition and the 718 Boxster Style Edition at Rs 1.44 crore and 1.48 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. 

            Porsche 911 Carrera T

            The Porsche 911 Carrera T now carries an Agate Grey finish on the front and rear logos, ORVMs, door decals, and gloss black paint on the exhaust tip. As for the interior, the new model gets matte black and gloss black tones. The new model is now 35kgs lighter than the 911 Carrera as it ditches the rear seats and uses lighter materials.

            Porsche 911 Left Front Three Quarter

            Mechanically, it gets a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine that generates 380bhp and 450Nm of torque. This engine is available in both seven-speed manual and eight-speed DCT automatic transmission options. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in just 4.5 (manual) and 4.2 seconds (automatic). It is capable of attaining a top speed of 291kmph.

            718 Cayman and 718 Boxster Style edition

            The new 718 Style edition models feature a Ruby Star Neo paint job with Porsche lettering in gloss silver. Moreover, the company offers unique contrasting colour packages in white or black to distinguish it from the regular model. Interestingly, the wheels also get similar paint schemes. Additional styling elements include bi-xenon headlamps, heated seats and steering wheels, and front and rear parking sensors. As for the interior, it gets a leather package in black with stitching in a Chalk shade. 

            Porsche 911 Left Front Three Quarter

            The Style Edition models are powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine which generates 295bhp and 380Nm of torque. This engine is available in a six-speed manual and seven-speed PDK automatic options. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 5.1 seconds (manual) and 4.7 seconds (automatic), while the top speed is limited to 275kmph.

            Porsche 911
            Porsche 911 ₹ 1.72 Crore Onwards
            All Porsche CarsUpcoming Porsche Cars
            Porsche | Porsche 911 | 911 | 911 carrera | 718 | 718 Boxster | 718 Cayman | Porsche 718

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Porsche introduces new 911 Carrera T and 718 Style Edition in India; prices revealed

            Porsche introduces new 911 Carrera T and 718 Style Edition in India; prices revealed

            By Nikhil Puthran11/23/2022 23:14:56

            New 911 Carrera T and 718 Style Edition in India

            Updated Tata Tigor EV launched in India at Rs 12.49 lakh

            Updated Tata Tigor EV launched in India at Rs 12.49 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar11/23/2022 13:19:34

            The Tigor EV gets a longer range, new paint job, and additional features.

            2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco introduced India at Rs 5.13 lakh

            2022 Maruti Suzuki Eeco introduced India at Rs 5.13 lakh

            By Nikhil Puthran11/22/2022 15:11:21

            The updated van is available in both five-seater and seven-seater options

            BMW to introduce the new M340i, X7, and XM in India on 10 Dec

            BMW to introduce the new M340i, X7, and XM in India on 10 Dec

            By Gajanan Kashikar11/21/2022 23:21:44

            The BMW XM is the second standalone M model since the M1 and the first-ever plug-in hybrid M vehicle.

            New Toyota Innova Hybrid showcased; India debut on 25 November

            New Toyota Innova Hybrid showcased; India debut on 25 November

            By Nikhil Puthran11/21/2022 15:55:07

            Toyota Innova Hybrid unveiled ahead of India debut on 25 November

            Tata Tiago NRG i-CNG introduced in India at Rs 7.40 lakh

            Tata Tiago NRG i-CNG introduced in India at Rs 7.40 lakh

            By Nikhil Puthran11/20/2022 21:22:08

            The newly introduced Tiago NRG i-CNG is available in two variants, XT and XZ

            New Toyota Innova Hycross to make its global debut tomorrow

            New Toyota Innova Hycross to make its global debut tomorrow

            By Gajanan Kashikar11/21/2022 00:28:44

            Toyota will unveil the Innova Hycross in India on 25 November.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Fortuner

            Toyota Fortuner

            ₹ 32.58 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Toyota Innova Hycross

            Toyota Innova Hycross

            ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            BMW XM

            BMW XM

            ₹ 1.25 - 1.35 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            BMW 2022 M340i xDrive

            BMW 2022 M340i xDrive

            ₹ 70.00 - 80.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Tata Tigor EV

            Tata Tigor EV

            ₹ 12.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Eeco

            Maruti Suzuki Eeco

            ₹ 5.13 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Jeep Grand Cherokee

            Jeep Grand Cherokee

            ₹ 77.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 33.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

            Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

            ₹ 10.35 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars