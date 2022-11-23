Porsche introduces new 911 Carrera T and 718 Style Edition in India; prices revealed

German premium performance automaker, Porsche has introduced the new 911 Carrera T in India at Rs 1.80 crore (ex-showroom). Additionally, the company has also introduced the 718 Cayman Style Edition and the 718 Boxster Style Edition at Rs 1.44 crore and 1.48 crore (ex-showroom), respectively.

Porsche 911 Carrera T

The Porsche 911 Carrera T now carries an Agate Grey finish on the front and rear logos, ORVMs, door decals, and gloss black paint on the exhaust tip. As for the interior, the new model gets matte black and gloss black tones. The new model is now 35kgs lighter than the 911 Carrera as it ditches the rear seats and uses lighter materials.

Mechanically, it gets a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine that generates 380bhp and 450Nm of torque. This engine is available in both seven-speed manual and eight-speed DCT automatic transmission options. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in just 4.5 (manual) and 4.2 seconds (automatic). It is capable of attaining a top speed of 291kmph.

718 Cayman and 718 Boxster Style edition

The new 718 Style edition models feature a Ruby Star Neo paint job with Porsche lettering in gloss silver. Moreover, the company offers unique contrasting colour packages in white or black to distinguish it from the regular model. Interestingly, the wheels also get similar paint schemes. Additional styling elements include bi-xenon headlamps, heated seats and steering wheels, and front and rear parking sensors. As for the interior, it gets a leather package in black with stitching in a Chalk shade.

The Style Edition models are powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine which generates 295bhp and 380Nm of torque. This engine is available in a six-speed manual and seven-speed PDK automatic options. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 5.1 seconds (manual) and 4.7 seconds (automatic), while the top speed is limited to 275kmph.

