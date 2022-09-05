Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition prices start at Rs 17.86 lakh

Last week, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced a Limited Edition version of the petrol-powered Innova Crysta. We have now learned from our sources that the Innova Crysta Petrol Limited Edition will be priced from Rs 17.86-19.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of feature updates, the Toyota Innova Crysta Petrol Limited Edition gets a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and a wireless charger. All these features will be added at the dealer level, and at no extra cost to the customer.

Powering the Toyota Innova Crysta Limited edition is a 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates a maximum power output of 164bhp and 245Nm of torque. This motor is paired with six-speed manual and automatic units. Customers can choose between seven and eight-seat variants in the GX trim.

Earlier this month, Toyota officially halted bookings of the diesel-powered variants of the Innova Crysta. The carmaker claimed that the bookings have been temporarily halted due to the overwhelming demand.

