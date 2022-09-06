  • location
            New Hyundai Venue N launched in India at Rs 12.16 lakh

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Tuesday 06 September 2022,13:01 PM IST

            Hyundai has launched the all-new Venue N Line in India with prices starting at Rs 12.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The sportier SUV is available in a choice of five paints, including Polar White and Shadow Grey in single and dual-tone options along with Thunder Blue with a black-painted roof. The dual-tone paint options are available at an additional cost of Rs 15,000. That said, Hyundai offers the Venue N Line in two variants: N6 and N8. 

            The Hyundai Venue N Line features subtle updates over the standard Venue, such as a grille finished in dark chrome, reshaped front and rear bumpers, a black-coloured roof and outside rear-view mirrors, new N-spec 16-inch alloy wheels, and a dual-tip exhaust. Additionally, the SUV gets red inserts on the bumpers, door panels, and roof rails along with front red brake calipers. Besides this, the N Line logo can be seen on the grille, front fenders, and boot. 

            Hyundai Venue N Line Left Rear Three Quarter

            The Hyundai N Line features an all-black interior, while the decorative red accents can be seen on the dashboard, centre console, air-con vents/controls, and drive mode selector dial. Moreover, the brand has bestowed the N Line SUV with new leatherette seat upholstery with red stitching and the N logo. Even the steering wheel and gear stick feature the same N logo and red stitching.

            The Hyundai Venue N Line comes with new features, namely four-wheel disc brakes, spoiler, tuned suspension and steering wheel, upgraded exhaust pipe, dual-camera dashcam with multi-recording options, red ambient lighting, and metal pedals. It also gets about 30 safety features and over 60 connected car features.

            Under the bonnet, the Hyundai Venue N Line gets a 999cc, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

            Variant-specific (ex-showroom) prices of the Hyundai Venue N Line are as mentioned below:

            Venue N Line N6 — Rs 12.16 lakh

            Venue N Line N8 — Rs 13.15 lakh

            Hyundai Venue N Line ₹ 12.16 Lakh Onwards
            All Popular Cars