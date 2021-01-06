Toyota India launches Fortuner facelift at Rs 29.98 lakh
The Toyota Fortuner facelift has been introduced in India, with prices starting at Rs 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The model is available with two powertrains across seven variants.
Exterior highlights of the new Toyota Fortuner facelift include new LED headlamps, LED DRLs, a smaller grille, refreshed front and rear bumpers, revised LED tail lights, and new 18-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift receives updates in the form of cruise control, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Under the hood, the Toyota Fortuner is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. Also on offer is a 2.7-litre petrol engine. Transmission options on the model include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. The SUV is available in 2WD and 4WD formats.
