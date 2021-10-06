Toyota Belta is the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Spotted in LHD guise

The third product from the Toyota-Maruti partnership will be a rebadged version of the Ciaz sedan. It’s been christened the Belta and has now been spotted in LHD guise for the various export markets.

As is the case with the rest of the rebadged models like the Glanza and Urban Cruiser, the car visibly remains a Ciaz but with Toyota badging. This is one of the models that’s a part of the collaboration’s efforts to expand their reach around the globe.

The Belta will replace the Yaris (that’s been recently discontinued) in the Toyota lineup and is expected to be offered in 2-3 top-spec variants as is the case with the Glanza and Urban Cruiser with features like climate control, touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, faux leather upholstery, rear AC vents, rear armrest with cup holders as well as LED DRLs with projector headlamps.

The only engine expected to be on offer is Maruti’s K-Series 1.5-litre unit that produces 103bhp/138Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter Automatic.

We expect that the Belta will be priced Rs 50000 to Rs one lakh over the cost of the Ciaz sedan. It will join a small family that comprises cars like the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and of course the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Picture credits - TeamBHP

