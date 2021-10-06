  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Nissan hikes prices of Magnite range by up to Rs 17,000

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Wednesday 06 October 2021,18:42 PM IST

      Nissan’s most successful vehicle to date has got its second price hike within just a year of being launched. The hike is up to Rs 17,000 (depending on the variant) and is applicable for both the naturally aspirated engine models as well as the turbocharged versions and is applicable with immediate effect.

      Right Rear Three Quarter

      Among the 1.0-NA versions, the standard variants’ prices have been hiked in the range of Rs 6000 to Rs 17,000 while the top-spec XV Premium and XV Premium Dual-tone have got a straight hike of Rs 17,000. It’s a similar story with the turbo petrol range where the hike is in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000 while the top-of-the-line versions have been hiked in the range of Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000.

      Dashboard

      There has been a slew of hikes across various manufacturers to compensate for increase material and production costs. We have of course extensively reviewed the Nissan Magnite and you can read about that here or watch our video embedded below.

      Nissan Magnite
      Nissan Magnite ₹ 5.61 Lakh Onwards
      All Nissan CarsUpcoming Nissan Cars
      Nissan | Nissan Magnite | Magnite

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Toyota Belta is the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Spotted in LHD guise

      Toyota Belta is the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Spotted in LHD guise

      By Desirazu Venkat10/06/2021 20:12:02

      Toyota's upcoming major launch could be the renamed Ciaz for the Indian market. However, the Toyota Belta was spied testing here in the left hand drive setup which is highly likely for the export.

      Nissan hikes prices of Magnite range by up to Rs 17,000

      Nissan hikes prices of Magnite range by up to Rs 17,000

      By Desirazu Venkat10/06/2021 18:38:44

      Nissan India has increased the prices of the Magnite by up to Rs 17,000 with immediate effect.

      Mahindra XUV700 to be offered in two new range-topper variants

      Mahindra XUV700 to be offered in two new range-topper variants

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/05/2021 20:54:42

      The AX7 Luxury is the new variant in the XUV700 line-up. It will be offered in diesel manual and automatic powertrains with additional features.

      Volkswagen Polo and Vento Matt Edition launched in India at Rs 11.94 lakh and 13.94 lakh

      Volkswagen Polo and Vento Matt Edition launched in India at Rs 11.94 lakh and 13.94 lakh

      By Desirazu Venkat10/05/2021 16:36:55

      The Matt in the name comes from the carbon steel grey matt finish on the exterior of both the cars

      2021 Skoda Rapid ‘Matte Edition’ launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh

      2021 Skoda Rapid ‘Matte Edition’ launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/04/2021 13:13:34

      Skoda has launched the Rapid 'Matte Edition' in the country with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

      Tata Punch is the new sub-Nexon B-SUV; Booking open from today

      Tata Punch is the new sub-Nexon B-SUV; Booking open from today

      By Desirazu Venkat10/04/2021 11:48:08

      Bookings open from today with the amount set at Rs 21000

      Mercedes-Benz India to introduce locally assembled S-Class on 7 October

      Mercedes-Benz India to introduce locally assembled S-Class on 7 October

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/03/2021 15:02:54

      The all-new S-Class will be rolled out from the brand's plant in India on 07 October 2021. Once launched as the CKD unit, the prices of the S-Class are likely to receive a significant price cut.

      Featured Cars

      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.29 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      ₹ 5.85 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Porsche Macan Facelift

      Porsche Macan Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Audi New A3

      Audi New A3

      ₹ 39.00 - 45.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      ₹ 6.95 - 7.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Lamborghini Urus Facelift

      Lamborghini Urus Facelift

      ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Volvo XC60 Facelift

      Volvo XC60 Facelift

      ₹ 63.00 - 65.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Force Motors Gurkha

      Force Motors Gurkha

      ₹ 13.59 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.49 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron GT

      Audi e-tron GT

      ₹ 1.80 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai i20 N Line

      Hyundai i20 N Line

      ₹ 9.84 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars