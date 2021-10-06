Nissan hikes prices of Magnite range by up to Rs 17,000

Nissan’s most successful vehicle to date has got its second price hike within just a year of being launched. The hike is up to Rs 17,000 (depending on the variant) and is applicable for both the naturally aspirated engine models as well as the turbocharged versions and is applicable with immediate effect.

Among the 1.0-NA versions, the standard variants’ prices have been hiked in the range of Rs 6000 to Rs 17,000 while the top-spec XV Premium and XV Premium Dual-tone have got a straight hike of Rs 17,000. It’s a similar story with the turbo petrol range where the hike is in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000 while the top-of-the-line versions have been hiked in the range of Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000.

There has been a slew of hikes across various manufacturers to compensate for increase material and production costs. We have of course extensively reviewed the Nissan Magnite and you can read about that here or watch our video embedded below.

Nissan Magnite ₹ 5.61 Lakh Onwards

