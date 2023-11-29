Tata Motors to hike prices of its entire range in January 2024

Tata Motors is all set to increase the prices of its entire range in January 2024. This will make the brand the second Indian manufacturer after Maruti Suzuki to announce a price increment for early next year.

The brand has not specified the percentage or quantum of the price increment but has revealed it will be levied on both ICE and EV models. An official statement from Tata Motor states, “We are considering a price hike across our passenger and electric vehicles in January 2024. The extent of the hike and exact details will be announced in a few weeks.'

Currently, the brand has 11 models on sale in India including Tiago, Tiago NRG, Tiago EV, Tigor, Tigor EV, Punch, Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari.

