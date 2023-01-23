The new Hyundai Aura launched; priced at Rs 6.27 lakh

Hyundai Motors India has officially launched the new Hyundai Aura at an introductory price tag of Rs 6.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan is offered in four variants including the E, S, SX, and SX(O), and six colours namely Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue, Fiery Red, and Starry Night.

In terms of exterior highlights, the new Hyundai Aura now comes with a freshly designed front grille, chrome outside door handles, LED DRLs integrated into the front bumper, a rear wing spoiler, new LED tail lamps, and projector headlamps. Moreover, it rides on a new set of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Inside, the sedan comes loaded with features like cruise control, an eight-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, fully automatic temperature control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and new fabric upholstery with AURA badging.

Under the hood, the 1.2-litre Kappa gasoline engine produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque mated with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit while the 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol and CNG belts out 68bhp and 95.2Nm of torque paired only with a five-speed manual gearbox. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready.

