Volkswagen opens a new touchpoint in Bhubaneshwar

Volkswagen India recently inaugurated a new 3S touchpoint in Bhubaneshwar. The showroom is located in Pahal while the service centre is in Bhanpur, and will be managed by OSL Group. This marks the brand’s presence in 119 cities along with 159 showrooms and 126 service touchpoints in India.

The brand’s Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan models will be on display. Moreover, the service touchpoint comprises of 19 bays operated by highly skilled and trained technicians that will cater to the sales and service requirements of the vehicles.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Charchit Mishra, Director, OSL Group & Dealer Partner, Volkswagen Bhubaneshwar, said, “We are extremely delighted to partner with Volkswagen India in the State of Odisha. With the inauguration of this new facility, we intend to make the brand more accessible by offering globally renowned Volkswagen products and customer experience in Bhubaneshwar.”

