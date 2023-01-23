Citroen eC3 bookings open; launch in India next month

Citroen unveiled the eC3 electric hatchback for the Indian market earlier this month. The carmaker has now started accepting bookings of the model for an amount of Rs 25,000 ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place next month.

Propelling the new Citroen eC3 will be a 29.2kWh battery pack that develops 56bhp and 143Nm of torque. The model returns an ARAI-certified range of 320km on a single full charge. Customers will be able to choose from two variants including Live and Feel.

Feature-wise, the 2023 Citroen eC3 will come equipped with the signature two-slat chrome grille, split headlamps, squared tail lights, blacked-out A and B-pillars, roof rails, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a seat-belt reminder system, a high-speed alert system, tilt-adjustable steering, a digital instrument cluster, steering mounted controls, a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and remote keyless entry.

Citroen eC3 ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh Estimated Price

