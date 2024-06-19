The MG Gloster Desert Strom is now at a dealership near you!

MG has recently bought out two special editions for its Gloster SUV one being the Snow strom and the other, the Desert Strom which is now at a dealership near you. As is the case with the other special editions of the SUV, the changes are purely cosmetic both on the inside and outside.

It has been painted in a shade called Deep Golden with blacked-out elements like the grille, ORVMs, door handles, roof-rails, pillars, spoilers, and alloy wheels. Other than this there are red accents on the brake callipers and inside the headlamp cluster. It’s an all-black cabin sans the red accents and this is based on a top-spec model and thus gets all the bells and whistles that MG has with the Gloster. It can be had in six- and seven-seater layout options.

MG has priced the Gloster Desert Storm at Rs 41.05 lakh and it can be had in turbo and twin-turbo guises. Rival include the Toyota Fortuner and the Skoda Kodiaq. It’s quite possible that this is a last hurrah for this Gloster as the heavily updated one, sold 2025 as the LDV/Maxus D90, has been spotted doing the rounds in India and could be launched by the end of the year.

MG | Gloster | MG Gloster