Skoda Kushaq and Slavia prices cut; variant names revised

Skoda India has revised the prices of select models in its lineup. The ex-showroom prices of Kushaq and Slavia have been slashed along with new variant names.

The Kushaq gets a massive price cut of up to Rs. 1.1 lakh. Meanwhile, the Active is renamed as Classic, Ambition to Signature, and the top-spec Style is now known as Prestige. There are no changes to the Onyx and Monte Carlo nameplates. The Kushaq range starts from Rs. 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Slavia prices start from Rs. 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and get a price cut of up to Rs. 94,000. Similar to the Kushaq, the Active, Ambition, and Style trims are now known as Classic, Signature, and Prestige.

Both models can be had with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Skoda | Skoda Slavia | Kushaq | Skoda Kushaq | Slavia