Citroen C3 Aircross Plus variant gets a price cut of Rs. 2.62 lakh

With the newly launched Dhoni Edition of the C3 Aircross, the carmaker has now announced discounts on select variants.

The Plus variant of the C3 Aircross attracts discounts of up to Rs. 2.62 lakh and is now available with a starting price of Rs. 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Dhoni Edition is priced at Rs. 11.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

The C3 Aircross is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes.

