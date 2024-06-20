    Recently Viewed
            Citroen C3 Aircross Plus variant gets a price cut of Rs. 2.62 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 20 June 2024,18:52 PM IST

            With the newly launched Dhoni Edition of the C3 Aircross, the carmaker has now announced discounts on select variants.

            The Plus variant of the C3 Aircross attracts discounts of up to Rs. 2.62 lakh and is now available with a starting price of Rs. 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Dhoni Edition is priced at Rs. 11.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Citroen C3 Aircross Left Rear Three Quarter

            The C3 Aircross is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes.

            Citroen C3 Aircross
            CitroenC3 Aircross ₹ 9.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Citroen CarsUpcoming Citroen Cars
            Citroen | Citroen C3 Aircross | C3 Aircross

