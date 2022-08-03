Tata Tiago XT variant updated

Hot on the heels of the Tiago NRG XT variant launch, Tata has also announced an upgrade for its existing Tiago XT variant. The additions for the XT trim level are for the MT, AMT and CNG trims. There is Rs 15000 hike in prices.

On the outside, the updates include 14-inch Hyperstyle Wheels while inside Tata has added a height-adjustable driver seat, rear parcel shelf and others. These features will be available across the XT range including Tiago XT, XTA and XT iCNG.

Tata has also introduced an optional Rhythm pack for the Tiago XT petrol variant that includes features such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear camera and four tweeters. The Rhythm pack can be obtained by paying an additional cost of INR 30,000 over the new XT trim. Furthermore, the new XT trim features the introduction of the Midnight Plum colour along with the existing Opal White, Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue and Flame Red colour options.

Tata Tiago NRG ₹ 6.42 Lakh Onwards

Tata | Tiago NRG | Tata Tiago NRG