New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 images leaked

Ahead of its India launch on 18 August, images of the new-generation Alto K10 have been leaked. This will be the second generation for the hatchback and sees it get a new design language both inside and outside.

On the outside, the new Alto K10 gets a new face with the latest Suzuki logo, in profile a new design for the wheels and at the rear a completely new set of tail lamps. Inside, the cabin has been moved up to Maruti’s latest design language with familiar elements like the steering wheel, dashboard and touchscreen infotainment system. It will be offered in six colours- white, silver, grey, red, golden and a shade of blue that’s expected to be the launch colour.

We already know that the new Alto will be sold in four standard and three optional trims. Over the older car, it's grown by 85mm in overall length and 20mm in terms of wheelbase. The only engine on offer is Maruti’s 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine that produces 66bhp/89Nm and is mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual.

Rivals for the Alto K10 include entry-level versions of the Citroen C3, Maruti Celerio and higher-spec version of the Renault Kwid.

Maruti Suzuki New Alto ₹ 3.50 - 5.50 Lakh Estimated Price

Maruti Suzuki | New Alto | Maruti Suzuki New Alto