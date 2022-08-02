Tata Tiago NRG XT variant to be launched in India tomorrow

-New lower-spec variant of the Tiago NRG

-No mechanical changes

Tata will launch a lower spec Tiago NRG XT for the Indian market tomorrow. At present, the Tiago NRG is only available in one fully-loaded variant (the equivalent of the standard car’s XZ Plus trim) in both MT and AT guise.

The XT trim is one below the XZ trim level and thus we expect a price difference in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 between the variants. Changes in the feature list include rear parking sensors, wheel covers, a music system with four speakers and manual AC.

The only engine on offer is Tata’s 1.2-litre petrol that produces 84bhp/113Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual. It is possible that Tata may also introduce a CNG option for the NRG. In CNG mode you get 72bhp/95Nm and only with a five-speed manual.

The Tiago NRG is actually a rival for the CelerioX which should arrive in a new guise possibly later this year. It also takes on the standard Celerio and the upcoming Maruti Alto K10.

Tata Tiago NRG ₹ 6.83 Lakh Onwards

Tata | Tiago NRG | Tata Tiago NRG | Tiago NRG 1.2L Petrol MT