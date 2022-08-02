Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 specs and variants leaked ahead of the 18 August launch

-Next-generation Alto K10

-Will be offered in seven variants

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Alto K10 on 18 August and ahead of its arrival, the variant details and specifications of the next-generation compact car have been leaked. It will be offered in the Std, LXi, VXi and VXi+ with each of these excluding the Std getting an optional variant. The optional variant is expected to include more safety and feature options.

The engine on offer is Maruti’s 1.0-litre K10C engine which produces 66bhp/89Nm. It will be offered with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual. The car measures 3530mm with a wheelbase of 2380mm.

The Maruti Alto K10 is a rival for the Renault Kwid 1.0-litre version range and entry-level versions of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

