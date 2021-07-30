Tata Tiago NRG spied at dealership ahead of 4 August launch

The Tata Tiago NRG will make a return on 4 August for the Indian car market and ahead of the debut, the car has been spied in its entirety at a dealership. In line with the NRG design template of the previous car, this one too sports a body kit, redesigned wheel and of course NRG badging.

The interior shots reveal that the cabin will be unchanged from the stock Tiago but will debut a segment-first button start. The car in the photos is a top-spec model that gets a touchscreen infotainment system with a seven-inch display, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, adjustable headrests and manual AC.

The only engine on offer will be Tata’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 84bhp/114Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. This Tiago NRG will rival the likes of the Maruti Celerio X as well as the Datsun GO.

Source: Team-BHP

