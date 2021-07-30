Please Tell Us Your City

      Toyota to hike the price of Innova from next month

      CarTrade Editorial Team

      CarTrade Editorial Team

      Friday 30 July 2021,19:19 PM IST

      Toyota has announced that it will hike the price of its Innova range from next month owing to an increase in input costs. The hike will be up to two per cent and will be effective the first of August. In an official statement, the company has said “As a customer-centric company, we remain committed to cater to the ever-evolving needs and requirements of our customers by consciously minimizing the impact of rising costs on consumers.”

      The updated price for the Innova range is expected to be available at all Toyota dealerships across the country from next week. Toyota joins a long list of manufacturers who have hiked their prices closer to Q2 of 2021 owning to various factors including the global chip shortage.

      The Toyota Innova is the automaker’s most successful vehicle and has been responsible for a majority of its volumes since being launched in 2005. It is available with both petrol and diesel power as well as in both manual and automatic options. 

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

