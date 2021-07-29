Please Tell Us Your City

      Tata Nexon EV launched in Nepal

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Thursday 29 July 2021,20:05 PM IST

      The Tata Nexon EV has opened up its innings in the international scene with a launch in Nepal. Priced at NPR 35.99 lakh (Rs 22 lakh INR) and is available across three variants, three colour options and with one electric powertrain option. The Nepali market Nexon EV is exactly the same as the one sold in India with the same features and design. We have of course, in detail, examined the Nexon EV and you can find the link here or watch our review video embedded at the bottom of this story.

      Customers in Nepal can book the car for NPR 25,000 and the Indian automaker has cars in the showroom both on display as well as for test drives. Like the Indian market, buyers in Nepal will get a warranty of eight years or 1,60,000km (whichever is earlier) on the battery and three years 1,25,000 Km  (whichever is earlier) on their vehicles.

      Commenting on the launch, Mayank Baldi – Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our electric SUV – The Nexon EV in Nepal. Powered with cutting-edge green technology, Ziptron, the Nexon EV elevates the customer experience to an all-new level. With the most aspirational design and features, uncompromised safety, superior driving pleasure, attractive service package, and a fully dedicated charging network, the Nexon EV brings to its customers the most comprehensive ecosystem, ensuring complete peace of mind at the lowest cost of ownership. We are confident that our customers will be delighted with the Nexon EV, and we wish them happy memories on behalf of Tata Motors passenger and electric vehicles.” 

      By Desirazu Venkat07/29/2021 19:50:43

      The Nexon EV for the Nepal market is offered across three variants, three colour options and one electric powertrain option.

